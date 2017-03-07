Czechs dismiss U.S. criticism of their human rights record
Prague, March 6 (CTK) - The Czech government is trying to achieve a better position of Romanies and it is also taking legislative measures to suppress corruption, Human Rights Minister Jan Chvojka (Social Democrats, CSSD) told journalists yesterday in reaction to the U.S. report on human rights in the world.
The report, compiled by the Department of State, criticises the Czech Republic for discrimination against Romanies, for the state of corruption and stigmatisation of HIV positive people.
Washington regularly warns of the problem of the integration of the Roma.
Chvojka said that the government had passed the Romany Integration Strategy until 2020 two years ago.
"The government of the Czech Republic tries to improve the position of both Romanies and other ethnic minorities especially in the sphere of education, employment, housing and social affairs," Chvojka said.
"Each year, it sets aside the financial means in support of Romany integration," he added.
Chvojka said the Czech government had approved an amendment to the school law with enhanced elements of inclusive education, actively supporting the integration of Romany children into kindergartens.
When it comes to the fight against corruption, Chvojka named the amendment to the law on the conflict of interest, the law on the protection of whistleblowers of corruption, an amendment to the political parties law and the preparation of the lobbying law.
The U.S. annual report also criticises the Czech Republic for anti-migrant atmosphere fuelled by the rhetoric of a number of politicians, including President Milos Zeman.
Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek dismissed the report, arguing it is composed of the "false ideas of Czech political NGOs," cherished by the former Barack Obama administration.
Former U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic Andrew Schapiro, who did not have good relations with Zeman, then said online that Ovcacek should calm down.
The report also noticed the protracted dispute between Jewish organisations and the town hall in Prostejov, south Moravia, over a reverent adjustment of the former Jewish cemetery there.
The cemetery was destroyed during the Nazi occupation in 1943. At present, a park and a parking lot are at its site where the remains of roughly 2000 Jewish inhabitants are still buried.
The report also says that the Czech Republic should deal with overcrowded prisons and lengthy keeping of migrants and asylum seekers in detention centers.
The Americans also consider domestic violence against women and abuse and maltreatment of children latent problems.
