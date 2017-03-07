ERO: Indicative gas prices for 2Q 2017 have increased
Indicative gas prices set by the Energy Regulation Office (ERO) for 2Q 2017 for consumers on the level of households and retail have increased by tens of korunas quarterly. In terms of divisions according to the use, the ERO has newly set prices at CZK 886 /MWh for cooking, CZK 736 /MWh for heating water and CZK 686 /MWh for heating. ERO chairperson Alena Vitásková said that the indicator worked at the moment, when wholesale prices of gas decreased and many suppliers reflected this only very slowly in their services, or not at all. After the publication of the indicative prices, a considerable shift could be seen, despite the fact that they are not binding for dealers.
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.31
USD 1 = CZK 25.51
PX
975.57 +0.14%
DAX 11958.40 -0.57%
N100 959.13 %
DOW 20954.34 -0.24%
NASDAQ 5849.17 -0.37%
