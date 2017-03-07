TOP 09 wants to gain 12% at least in Czech Oct election
Prague, March 6 (CTK) - The Czech opposition right-wing TOP 09 wants to defend its election result from 2013, when it gained 12 percent of the vote, in the October general election, its chairman Miroslav Kalousek said when presenting the party's long-term programme Vision 2030 yesterday.
Kalousek dismissed the opinion that his TOP 09 was dying down.
According to the latest opinion polls, TOP 09 is supported by some 6.5 percent of Czechs.
Kalousek admitted that his party had been hit by its defeat in the 2016 regional election last year, but he said it would run self-confidently in the upcoming parliamentary election.
"We will score success in the election this autumn," he said.
"We will not go under 12 percent. Naturally, we must work it out hard by everyday communication with the public to persuade people that our path is right and that our principles are right, too," Kalousek added.
TOP 09 is the only Czech right-wing party that is clearly pro-European and the only party to rule out in unison government cooperation with the ANO movement of Deputy PM, Finance Minister and billionaire businessman Andrej Babis, Kalousek said.
He added that cooperation with Babis would mean support for oligarchy.
TOP 09 presented its long-term strategic document to citizens in Prague, as the second region, yesterday.
Its particular programme for the October election, anchored in the Vision 2030, will be drafted on the basis of similar public discussions in the following months, Kalousek said.
He said previously that the party would introduce its programme in the middle of the year.
