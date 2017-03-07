Tuesday, 7 March 2017

ZVVZ to deliver air-conditioning equipment to Sweden’s ESS

7 March 2017

ZVVZ GROUP will deliver comprehensive air-conditioning equipment for a neutron centre in Lund, Sweden, for almost CZK 127m. Sister company ZVVZ MACHINERY will be responsible for the production part of the contract. The construction of the European Spallation Source (ESS) is expected to last until 2025 and it will cost EUR 1.8bn. The Nuvia Group is the general contractor of the project. Zdenìk Klukáèek, director of the Nuclear Energy, Cooling and Air-conditioning section of ZVVZ-Enven Engineering, said that ZVVZ was negotiating expanded construction collaboration and activities.

