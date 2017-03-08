ČSSD sees number of members drop by 10 percent to 20,000
Prague, March 7 (CTK) - The number of members of the Czech senior government Social Democratic Party (CSSD) has declined by 10 percent in the past years and it stands at about 20,300 now, according to a report for the party's weekend congress, which CTK has at its disposal.
As of December 31, 2016, the CSSD had 20,349 members, which is 2,209 fewer than two years before.
The number of the party's local branches has declined by 57.
The CSSD members aged between 40 and 50, i.e. the peers of CSSD chairman and Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, 45, make up about 20 percent of the party membership.
The share of young Social Democrats aged under 30 has declined from 9.61 percent to 7.96.
The share of CSSD members over 60 dropped from 34.85 percent to 33.25.
Although the CSSD promotes the idea of more women in politics, it fails to attract women, the statistics show.
The number of women among the CSSD members has dropped by 750 in the past two years, which is a decline from 35.4 percent to 35.2.
The South Moravia CSSD, with 2,917 members remains the strongest of all 14 regional branches in this respect.
The Prague CSSD, with 2,745 members, has risen from third to second position, skipping the Moravia-Silesia CSSD, whose membership has dropped by 320 to 2,668.
The largest numbers of departing members were registered by the CSSD branches in the north Bohemian Usti (413) and Liberec (360) regions.
The number of CSSD members has been declining since 2009 when it reached 24,497.
The party was joined by about 8,000 people between 2004 and 2008 under the CSSD-led governments of Vladimir Spidla and Stanislav Gross, and the centre-right government of Civic Democrat (ODS) Mirek Topolanek.
