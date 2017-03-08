Wednesday, 8 March 2017

Škoda Auto to present 11 new models in 2017

8 March 2017

Carmaker ŠKODA AUTO will debut 11 new models in 2017. ŠKODA AUTO’s board of directors chairman Bernhard Maier has stated at the Geneva Motor Show that he expects positive response primarily to the upgraded ŠKODA Octavia and the new big SUV, ŠKODA Kodiaq, in H1 2017. The Czech car brand presents at the Geneva Motor Show e.g. the Octavii RS 245 sports model with engine output of 180 kW (245 HP) and the upgraded Octavia Scout. The company will also showcase the upgraded Rapid and Rapid Spaceback models, Citigo city car and Fabia with a new 1.0 TSI engine.

