Wednesday, 8 March 2017

CEEC Research: Investors opened tenders worth CZK 3.4bn

CIA News |
8 March 2017

Public investors opened totally 110 building work tenders with the aggregate value of CZK 3.4bn in January 2017, down 46.3% for the no. of tenders and 47.5% for value. The no. and value of opened tenders reached a three-year low. For a comparison, 160 tenders worth CZK 5.7bn were opened in 2014. The value of completed tenders and awarded contracts was twice higher than in 2016. This stems from an analysis by CEEC Research using data registered with the Public Contracts Bulletin as of the end of January 2017.

Source: wwww.cianews.cz