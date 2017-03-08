Czech festival to offer 50 best contemporary European films
Prague, March 7 (CTK) - The 24th Days of European Film in Prague will be held on April 6-13 and offer about 50 most interesting works of contemporary European cinematography, the festival's spokeswoman Michaela Dvorakova told CTK yesterday.
The opening film will be The Man With Thousand Faces, a Spanish espionage thriller by Alberto Rodriguez.
The festival will include usual programme sections such as Best Of and To the Point, which will focus on the issue of children and teenagers this year.
Films in the Film Flavour section, such as France's The Red Turtle and Italy's Like Crazy, will be accompanied by complementing culinary events.
The Film&Music section will present a concert of German jazz musician Gunter "Baby" Sommer, together with a documentary film dedicated to him.
Film maker Farid Eslam will present the Yallah! Underground documentary that has been made in Czech coproduction and highlights the alternative music scene in the Middle East.
The festival will offer an industry programme for cinema operators and producers.
Three of the festival films were made in a minority Czech coproduction. One of them is Siberian Diary, shot by director Viesturs Kairishs, who will attend the screening together with the Czech producer, Julietta Sichelova.
The others are The Ministry of Love, by Croat director Pavo Marinkovic, and The Fifth Boat, a Czech-Slovak film by Iveta Grofova that won the Crystal Bear, a prize awarded by the child jury at the Berlinale international film event.
The festival programme is still being completed.
After the Days of European Film end in Prague, they will be held in Brno and their echoes will follow in other Czech towns.
More information is available at www.dnyevropskehofilmu.cz.
rtj/dr/ms
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.16
USD 1 = CZK 25.55
PX
971.70 -0.40%
DAX 11966.14 +0.06%
N100 956.53 %
DOW 20924.76 -0.14%
NASDAQ 5833.93 -0.26%
What's Up Prague #12 March 6th (Riegrovy Sady)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #12 (06.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.