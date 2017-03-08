Wednesday, 8 March 2017

Czech ministry buys ammunition, bullet-proof jackets, vehicles

ČTK |
8 March 2017

Prague, March 7 (CTK) - The Czech Defence Ministry will buy ammunition worth three billion crowns from the Sellier&Bellot company, 5,500 bullet-proof jackets worth 255 million from the Argus company and four combat vehicles for 94.5 million from SVOS Prelouc based on the contracts its representative signed yesterday.
The contracts were signed by Deputy Defence Minister Pavel Beran.
Last year, the cabinet decided that the military will buy small arms ammunition from Sellier&Bellot, a Czech armament producer, during the next five years.
The cabinet originally earmarked 2.5 billion crowns for this purpose, but the ministry said the final value of the contract will depend on the military's needs.
According to the contract signed yesterday, the highest possible sum is three billion crowns.
Sellier&Bellot is to supply both live and dummy ammunition to the military from 2017 to 2021.
The Argus company is to supply bullet-proof jackets in 2017-2020.
($1=25.506 crowns)
