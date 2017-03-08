Czech ministry buys ammunition, bullet-proof jackets, vehicles
Prague, March 7 (CTK) - The Czech Defence Ministry will buy ammunition worth three billion crowns from the Sellier&Bellot company, 5,500 bullet-proof jackets worth 255 million from the Argus company and four combat vehicles for 94.5 million from SVOS Prelouc based on the contracts its representative signed yesterday.
The contracts were signed by Deputy Defence Minister Pavel Beran.
Last year, the cabinet decided that the military will buy small arms ammunition from Sellier&Bellot, a Czech armament producer, during the next five years.
The cabinet originally earmarked 2.5 billion crowns for this purpose, but the ministry said the final value of the contract will depend on the military's needs.
According to the contract signed yesterday, the highest possible sum is three billion crowns.
Sellier&Bellot is to supply both live and dummy ammunition to the military from 2017 to 2021.
The Argus company is to supply bullet-proof jackets in 2017-2020.
($1=25.506 crowns)
rtj/dr/ms
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.16
USD 1 = CZK 25.55
PX
971.70 -0.40%
DAX 11966.14 +0.06%
N100 956.53 %
DOW 20924.76 -0.14%
NASDAQ 5833.93 -0.26%
What's Up Prague #12 March 6th (Riegrovy Sady)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #12 (06.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.