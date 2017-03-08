Renaissance to dominate Czech state castles and chateaus in 2017
Prague, March 7 (CTK) - This year will be the Year of Renaissance Nobility at the Czech chateaux and castles managed by the National Heritage Institute (NPU), its director Nada Goryczkova said yesterday, adding that the NPU introduces electronic guides for the deaf.
She said the guides were tested at the end of last season and they will be offered by some state castles and chateaux during this year's season that starts in April and will end at the end of October.
Like every year, some castles and chateaux open their gates earlier and close later than on the official dates.
Goryczkova said last year's season was a record one in terms of the number of visitors like several previous years.
The state heritage sites were visited by 5.6 million people in 2016, which was half a million more than in 2015.
The NPU also wants to place emphasis on the importance of the landscape and it prepares exhibitions, lectures, walks and workshops for visitors.
The Year of Renaissance Nobility was started with an exhibition Mars and Venus at Prague Castle last week. It presents works of art from the times of Roman Emperor and King of Bohemia Rudolph II (1552-1612), who stayed at Prague Castle and collected art.
At the end of the season, a collection of Renaissance portraits and personal objects of the top Bohemian and Moravian nobility will be on display in Prague.
