Summary: Heat sales by heating companies up tens of percent
Heating company Teplárna Otrokovice delivered 8.5% more heat in October 2016-January 2017 than in the same period a year ago. Heat deliveries in January grew 12% y/y. innogy delivered 361,240 GJ of heat energy in October-January (up 15%), while heat deliveries in January alone grew 17.5%. ŠKO-ENERGO sold 1,060 TJ of heat between September 2016 and January 2017. Heat sales in January alone soared 75 TJ. Teplárny Brno sold 2,245 TJ of heat energy (up 17% y/y) in September 2016-January 2017. ÈEZ Teplárenská registered 15% increase in heat deliveries in the 2016/2017 winter season. Teplárna Èeské Budìjovice sold 585,390 GJ of heat between October and December 2016 (up 24% y/y). Heat energy sales in January soared 58,000 GJ (20%). This stems from a survey by ÈIANEWS.
Source: www.cianews.cz
