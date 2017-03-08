Zeman, richest Czech Kellner discussing business
Prague, March 7 (CTK) - President Milos Zeman and the richest Czech Petr Kellner, owner of the PPF holding, discussed economic relations with Russia, China and the USA at their meeting in Prague yesterday, Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek has tweeted.
PPF runs business in all the three countries.
"Economic relations with the USA, China and Russia were on the agenda of the discussion. Zeman plans to visit the countries later this year," Ovcacek said.
At the end of April, Zeman will fly to a visit to the USA, to which he was invited by U.S. President Donald Trump.
In May, he is scheduled to visit China again.
The Presidential Office has not yet informed the public about Zeman's trip to Russia.
In 2014, Kellner accompanied Zeman during his visit to China and along with him, he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Zeman then returned from China by a private aircraft leased by the companies PPF and J&T instead of the government plane.
Zeman said he had chosen the private aircraft because it had no stopover, thanks to which he could sleep easily before the award-giving ceremony right after his return from China.
PPF runs business in a number of countries, from Europe to Russia, China, Vietnam and the USA.
It invests in a number of industries such as banking, the financial services, telecommunications, real estate, raw materials, agriculture and biotechnologies.
Kellner holds 98.92 percent of its shares.
pv/dr/hol
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.16
USD 1 = CZK 25.55
PX
971.70 -0.40%
DAX 11966.14 +0.06%
N100 956.53 %
DOW 20924.76 -0.14%
NASDAQ 5833.93 -0.26%
What's Up Prague #12 March 6th (Riegrovy Sady)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #12 (06.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.