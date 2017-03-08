Zeman thanks ex-minister Mládek for his work
Prague, March 7 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman received former industry and trade minister Jan Mladek (Social Democrats, CSSD), who ended in office on February 28, and thanked him for his work in support of industry and economic diplomacy yesterday, Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek has told CTK.
"The president thanked Jan Mladek for the great work he had done in support of Czech industry and economic diplomacy," Ovcacek said about the meeting between the president and the former minister.
Zeman dismissed Mladek on February 28, meeting the proposal by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD).
Sobotka called Mladek's inability to negotiate lower mobile data tariffs, which are among the highest in Europe, the main reason for his dismissal. Mladek was also criticised for his office having added a provision that banned customers from negotiating individual tariffs with mobile operators to a telecommunication bill.
Mladek told CTK that he appreciated the president's words of thanks. He added that they had talked about the circumstances of his dismissal.
"I have tried to explain to him that mobile data (prices), due to which I was sacked, were really not within my power," Mladek said.
He said they had also discussed other issues with Zeman and touched upon his (Mladek's) future. However, he refused to elaborate.
Mladek said his fellow party members from the Tabor district, south Bohemia, had nominated him as number one on the list of election candidates. "It will depend which place I will fill on the regional candidate list. This will be subject to further negotiations," he added, commenting on his nearest political future.
The general election will be held in October.
It is not known yet who will replace Mladek in the post.
Sobotka was temporarily entrusted with heading the office as he wished. He said he would like to propose a new industry and trade minister to Zeman after the CSSD's election congress, where he would be defending his chairmanship, to be held on March 10-11.
It has been speculated that former industry minister Milan Urban and current Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Jiri Havlicek (all CSSD) could replace Mladek.
One of the main potential candidates was State Secretary for European Affairs Tomas Prouza (CSSD). However, he announced last week that he would leave for the private sector.
