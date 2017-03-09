Friday, 10 March 2017

ČS will provide companies with loans worth EUR 100m guaranteed by EIB

9 March 2017

Czech bank Èeská spoøitelna (ÈS) has closed a guarantee agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB), which will make it possible for Czech firms to draw investment loans in the total amount of up to EUR 100m. The guarantee agreement will cover 50% of credit risks in contracts with companies up to 3,000 employees. Larger companies or municipalities will be able to draw new loans under certain conditions. The loans can be used for projects of energy savings, use of renewable energy sources, a science, research, or innovations. ÈS has already provided advantaged loans guaranteed by EIB in the amount of EUR 1.15bn.

Source: www.cianews.cz