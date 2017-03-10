Cabinet approves updated digitisation plan
Prague, March 8 (CTK) - The Czech government approved an updated plan for the development of the digital market yesterday, including the introduction of an electronic sick note and of more online state services and an enhanced protection of personal data.
Tomas Prouza, coordinator of the digital agenda, said on Twitter that the plan presents new measures for a clearer vision of eGovernment, preparation for the European directive on personal data protection and OpenData.
Many of the steps that are to be taken within the plan should be completed this year.
By the end of the year, people should be able to handle most administrative affairs at Czech authorities electronically.
The electronic sick notes should be introduced by the end of 2019. An electronic ID would be available as of the beginning of next year.
In summer, an economic analysis of the potential of sharing economy should be worked out. Josef Stredula, leader of the biggest Czech trade unions CMKOS, recently said tax evasion was a problem in this field.
Broader use of electronic billing is an issue that many Czech companies consider crucial. "The faster the process, the better for the whole economy," Industry Confederation head Jaroslav Hanak said in February.
He said the confederation would like electronic invoicing to be fully applied in both the private and state sectors.
The digital agenda concerns mostly the education, health, labour, interior and trade ministries.
State secretary Prouza, who is in charge of the digital agenda, announced his resignation from his post and he will leave it at the end of this month. It is still unclear who will focus on the digital market as of April.
