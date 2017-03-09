MPSV: Unemployment falls to 5.1% in February
The share of unemployed people in the Czech Republic decreased 0.2 percentage point m/m to 5.1% in February 2017. The unemployment reached 6.3% in February 2016. According to information provided by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of the Czech Republic (MPSV), labour offices registered a total of 143,098 vacant job positions (+7,562 compared with January 2017 and +28,272 compared with February 2016) as of the end of February. The number of job applicants decreased 9,208 m/m to 380,208. The figure fell by 81,046 people compared with February 2016.
Source: www.cianews.cz
