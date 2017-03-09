Poll: Babiš is still most trusted Czech politician
Prague, March 8 (CTK) - Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis, leader of ANO, which is a coalition government member, is still the most trusted politician, followed by Tomio Okamura, head of the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD), according to a poll conducted by the CVVM polling institute in February and released yesterday.
Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) came third.
Babis is now trusted by 46 percent of the respondents, 3 percent less than last October.
Mistrust of Babis was expressed by 48 percent. He is one of the few watched politicians whose mistrust does not strongly exceed trust, CVVM analysts said.
Compared with last autumn, public trust in Okamura has soared. This February, he was called trustworthy by 35 percent of the respondents, while his result was 6 percent lower in September 2016.
On the other hand, 53 percent of Czechs share the view that Okamura, an anti-European and anti-refugee populist, is not trustworthy.
Sobotka is now trusted by 34 percent of Czechs, which is the same figure as last autumn. The opposite view is held by 57 percent.
The 30 percent limit of trust was also crossed by Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek (CSSD), with 31 percent.
Zuzana Roithova, an MEP for junior government Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), is now trusted by 30 percent of the respondents.
When it comes to mistrust, Miroslav Kalousek, leader of the conservative opposition TOP 09, clearly leads the field with 79 percent.
The poll was conducted on a sample of 1023 people over 15 between February 6 and 19.
