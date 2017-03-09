Prague supports Tusk's re-election as European Council head
Prague, March 8 (CTK) - The Czech Republic will support European Council President Donald Tusk's keeping the post for another 2.5-year election term, the government is basically satisfied with his work, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) said yesterday.
Tusk will be most probably re-elected as he is the main election favourite, Sobotka added.
"On the basis of the available information, Tusk enjoys broad support among the EU member states," Sobotka told senators, speaking about the positions of the Czech Republic for the Thursday EU summit in Brussels.
The mandate of Tusk, former Polish PM for the currently opposition Civic Platform, at the EC's helm will expire at the end of May. If he is re-elected, he will chair the EC until November 2019.
"We are basically satisfied with the work of Donald Tusk in the post of European Council president. Even during very complex negotiations, Tusk proved to be an unbiased chairman who was able to help find a compromise, who did not divide the member states and who cared for the good of the Union as one whole," Sobotka said.
His Slovak counterpart Robert Fico (Smer-Social Democracy) also expressed support for Tusk's re-election yesterday.
The Polish government of the Law and Justice Party is opposed to Tusk and it has proposed that he be replaced with MEP Jacek Saryusz-Wolski.
Sobotka said Saryusz-Wolski was nominated for internal political reasons.
