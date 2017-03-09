Friday, 10 March 2017

R. Štantejský: Broker Consulting’s turnover exceeds CZK 1bn

9 March 2017

Broker Consulting raised the turnover from its core activities by ca. 11% to CZK 1.043bn in 2016 (according to unaudited results). Totally 86% of the turnover was generated on the Czech market, 14% in Slovakia. A year after their launch, real estate services accounted for almost 4% of total revenues. Contracts signed on both markets grew 2.5% to totally 1 115 790. The firm brokered more than 100,900 contracts last year and had more than 550,000 clients. Mortgage sales increased by 40%. Broker Consulting’s regional director Radim Štantejský has stated in an interview for ÈIANEWS that the firm has currently launched a project for the installation of recycling ATMs on OK POINT branches as part of its strategic cooperation with mBank.

