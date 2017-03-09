Security council to have working group for hybrid threats
Prague, March 8 (CTK) - The Czech National Security Council (NBU) supported the creation of a hybrid threats working group toay, the Government Office's press department has said, adding that the NBU also discussed an extension of the NBU's capacity to boost cyber security.
The NBU also debated the regulation of drones operation and their possible use by the police and protection from their abuse.
The NBU hybrid threats working group will be comprised of some of the council's members, representatives of the intelligence services, the police, the Czech National Bank (CNB), the State Office for Nuclear Safety (SUJB) and the government commissioner for cyber security, the Government Office said.
The government agreed on the new measures during a debate on a hacker attack on the Foreign Ministry a month ago.
The NBU also discussed current security issues in connection with NATO and the EU and the security situation in the country yesterday.
