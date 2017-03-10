KKCG invests several billions into Top Rezidence projects in Prague
KKCG plans to invest several billions of korunas into Top Rezidence residential projects in Prague in the coming years. The group is currently working on four locations. The first project involves 50 low energy houses in Divoká Šárka. Completion is foreseen for 2017 and more than 80% of the properties have been sold. KKCG plans additional 44 family houses and 137 apartments in the Top Rezidence Pomezí project in Košíře. Some of the residential properties will be put on sale later in 2017. The remaining two projects are in preparation phase and KKCG refused to provide any additional details. The information was provided to ČIANEWS by the spokesperson for KKCG, Dana Dvořáková.
