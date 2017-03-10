PM Sobotka says debate on double quality of food is success
Brussels, March 9 (CTK correspondents) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Thursday the fact that the conclusions of the current EU summit will most probably mention the double quality of food on the single European market is a great success of the Visegrad Four's (V4) initiative.
Sobotka said the V4 countries, or the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, highlighted the issue at their extraordinary summit last week.
"I think this is for the first time that this (EU summit's) conclusions directly mention this issue and say that the European Commission should deal with it," Sobotka told journalists.
The text of the drafted document on the meeting on Thursday, which CTK has at its disposal, welcomes the EC's decision to deal with the issue within the forum focused on a better functioning of chains supplying food. The forum was set up in 2010.
It brings together representatives of ministries responsible for the food sector and of the private sector, mainly organisations associating businesses from agriculture to processing industry to distributors.
The countries concerned have long been pointing to the lower quality of the same brands of food products sold in West Europe and in Central and East Europe.
