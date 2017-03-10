Poll: ANO would win general election in February
Prague, March 9 (CTK) - The Czech ANO movement of Finance Minister Andrej Babis would win a general election with 29 percent of the vote if held in February, followed by the senior government Social Democrats with 21 percent, according to a Median poll released to CTK on Thursday.
Both parties slightly added compared to January. Support for the Communists (KSCM) in third position decreased, while the rightist opposition Civic Democrats (ODS) stay at the same level and support for the rightist opposition TOP 09 and the junior government Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) has slightly increased.
Turnout would be 57 percent in February.
The CSSD has slightly narrowed ANO's lead thanks to a 1.5 percentage points increase in voter support, while ANO added 0.5 percentage point.
"The CSSD has returned to the figures from spring 2016 (before its slump in the October regional election). This can be due to a random statistical oscillation of the model. Another reason may be the fact that a part of traditionally leftist voters were addressed," the poll authors said.
Support for the CSSD increased mainly at the cost of the KSCM, they said.
The Communists decreased from 15 percent in January to 12 percent, the ODS keeps 8 percent.
Support for each TOP 09 and the KDU-CSL increased by 0.5 percentage point to 7 percent.
Median says TOP 09 has stopped its gradual fall for the time being.
The KDU-CSL together with the Mayors and Independents (STAN) movement, who are negotiating about an election coalition, would together win 9 percent, Median said.
"However, if all people who seriously consider voting for at least one of the parties voted for it, the coalition could gain up to 13 percent," it added.
A coalition needs at least 10 percent of the vote to enter the Chamber of Deputies. The barrier for a single party is 5 percent.
Out of the parties which would not cross the parliamentary barrier, the best result was registered by the opposition Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) of Tomio Okamura, whose support keeps at 4.5 percent.
The extra-parliamentary Greens grew to 3 percent, while support for the extra-parliamentary Pirates dropped to 2 percent.
The statistical margin of error is 1 percent for small parties and 3.5 percent for the large ones.
Median conducted the poll on 1040 people over 18 from February 3 to March 4.
