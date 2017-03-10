Senate backs EU joint tax base for multinationals
Prague, March 9 (CTK) - The Senate supported the European Commission's efforts to establish a joint taxable income for corporate tax provided this only relates to large multinational companies with incomes over 750 million euros.
The senators argued that the sphere of direct taxes is within the powers of individual EU countries.
Neverthless, they appreciated the efforts to create unified rules and to limit the transfer of profits within the EU.
This is why they supported the introduction of the rules guaranteeing that corporate profits will be taxed in the place where they occurred.
Last October, the European Commission unveiled its proposal of a joint, consolidated taxable income for legal entities.
The base is to provide unified rules for the calculation of taxable profits for the companies within the EU.
The companies will be able to compensate the profits in one country by losses in another country. The disharmony in the systems of the individual countries will also disappear.
The EC hopes that the total investments in the EU will increase by up to 3.4 percent.
The upper house also approved an annex to the European Landscape Convention that follows the aim of sustainable landscape development, based on balanced, harmonious relations between social needs, the economy and environment conservation and creation.
Thanks to the annex, non-European countries can join the convention.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.19
USD 1 = CZK 25.61
PX
974.01 +0.18%
DAX 11978.39 +0.09%
N100 960.88 %
DOW 20858.19 +0.01%
NASDAQ 5838.81 +0.02%
What's Up Prague #12 March 6th (Riegrovy Sady)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #12 (06.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.