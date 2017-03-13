Tuesday, 14 March 2017

ČSÚ: Average wage reaches CZK 29,320 in Q4 2016

CIA News |
In Q4 2016 the average gross monthly nominal wage per FTE employee in the national economy increased by 4.2% compared to the same period of the previous year. In real terms it grew by 2.8%. The median wage was CZK 25,061. The information was provided by the Czech Statistical Office (ÈSÚ). The median wage (CZK 25,061) increased by 6.0% compared to the same period of the previous year. The male median wage reached CZK 27,372 and the female one was CZK 22 426. In the year 2016 the average wage reached CZK 27,589 and its increment was CZK 1,122 (4.2%), compared year-on-year. In 2016 consumer prices grew by 0.7% and thus wages increased by 3.5% in real terms.