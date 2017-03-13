Škoda Auto will cooperate with Indian Tata Motors
Concern Volkswagen (VW) including ŠKODA AUTO has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Indian automaker Tata Motors. The goal of the cooperation is the interconnect know-how from the development of joint components to entire concepts. VW said its ŠKODA AUTO unit would lead the project. Volkswagen Group is trying to extend its product portfolio on quickly growing markets in a long-term outlook. According to VW CEO Matthias Müller, the strategic partnership will lay foundations for the solutions of the mobility for customers on emerging automotive markets.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 30.99
USD 1 = CZK 25.48
PX
972.31 -0.17%
DAX 11963.18 -0.13%
N100 964.48 %
DOW 20902.98 +0.21%
NASDAQ 5861.73 +0.39%
What's Up Prague #13 Monday March 13th (Malá Strana)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #13 (13.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.