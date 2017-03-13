Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Škoda Auto will cooperate with Indian Tata Motors

CIA News |
13 March 2017

Concern Volkswagen (VW) including ŠKODA AUTO has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Indian automaker Tata Motors. The goal of the cooperation is the interconnect know-how from the development of joint components to entire concepts. VW said its ŠKODA AUTO unit would lead the project. Volkswagen Group is trying to extend its product portfolio on quickly growing markets in a long-term outlook. According to VW CEO Matthias Müller, the strategic partnership will lay foundations for the solutions of the mobility for customers on emerging automotive markets.