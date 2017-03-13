Babiš's property audits confirm his 2.4-billion-crown income
Deputy PM and Finance Minister Andrej Babis released on Friday the results of the EY and PWC auditing firms' reports on his incomes and both confirmed his previous statements that he had the total income of 2.4 billion crowns in 1996-2005.
However, both firms point out that their reports, available to CTK, do not correspond to an audit based on international auditors' standards.
Babis (ANO chairman) had his incomes checked in reaction to the criticism for having purchased bonds of the Agrofert concern that he owned until February.
Babis bought one-crown bonds, which were not subject to tax, worth 1.5 billion crowns in 2013.
However, the Echo24 server expressed doubts whether Babis's official incomes would suffice for the bonds purchase.
Babis has always dismissed the doubts.
According to the auditors' reports, Babis had the incomes of over 1.8 billion crowns until 2013, which would suffice for the deal.
