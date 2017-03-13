Czech towns flying Tibetan flags
Prague, March 10 (CTK) - Some 750 town halls across the Czech Republic joined the worldwide Flag for Tibet campaign, commemorating the 1959 uprising against the Chinese occupation of Tibet, on Friday, the Lungta movement has told journalists.
The Tibetan flag was also hoisted by the regional offices in the Liberec, Pardubice, South Moravia, Hradec Kralove, Karlovy Vary and Usti regions.
Like last year, the Tibetan flag was also hoisted by lawmakers for TOP 09 in the Chamber of Deputies building.
On the other hand, similar to past years, some town halls refused to do so.
"This gesture does not only relate to Tibet," Miroslav Kalousek, leader of the conservative opposition TOP 09, has said.
"This is in support of all the oppressed and occupied, in support of all the people to whom natural human rights and freedoms are denied in other countries," Kalousek said.
The campaign is the annual commemoration of the anniversary of the anti-Chinese uprising in Tibet in 1959 that claimed the lives of at least 80,000 inhabitants.
The Czech Republic joined the campaign actively for the first time in 1996, when four town halls hoisted the flag of Tibet.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 30.99
USD 1 = CZK 25.48
PX
972.31 -0.17%
DAX 11963.18 -0.13%
N100 964.48 %
DOW 20902.98 +0.21%
NASDAQ 5861.73 +0.39%
What's Up Prague #13 Monday March 13th (Malá Strana)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #13 (13.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.