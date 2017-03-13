Sobotka: ČSSD not to cooperate with parties opposed to NATO
Brno, March 11 (CTK) - The Czech senior government Social Democratic Party (CSSD) will not cooperate on government level with parties which reject NATO and EU membership, the new party leadership has agreed, Bohuslav Sobotka said on Saturday after a two-day CSSD congress that re-elected him chairman on Friday.
Sobotka said no proposal to deal with the "Bohumin resolution" of 1995, which bans the CSSD from government-level cooperation with extremist parties, including the Communists (KSCM), was made at the CSSD congress.
The KSCM insists on its negative stance on NATO.
Sobotka said the CSSD would be forming any possible government coalitions based on programme agreement and the values it espouses.
That is why the party need not return to its 20-year-old resolution, Sobotka said.
"Our membership of NATO is one of the key preconditions for the stability and security of the Czech Republic. The CSSD can hardly cooperate on government level iwth parties that reject NATO or EU membership," Sobotka said.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 30.99
USD 1 = CZK 25.48
PX
972.31 -0.17%
DAX 11963.18 -0.13%
N100 964.48 %
DOW 20902.98 +0.21%
NASDAQ 5861.73 +0.39%
What's Up Prague #13 Monday March 13th (Malá Strana)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #13 (13.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.