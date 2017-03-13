Summary: Hospitals invest hundreds of millions of CZK
University Hospital Královské Vinohrady built the Comprehensive Oncology Centre and installed the second irradiator for CZK 140m in 2016. The hospital also renovated a CT device at the urgent reception and started the personalised medicine project. It will extend the outpatient care, offer more services in the field of imaging and laboratory methods in 2017. Hospital Èeské Budìjovice invested roughly CZK 40m in medical devices and CZK 170m in construction work in 2017. University Hospital Brno has recently completed the reconstruction of surgery rooms at the Surgery Clinic and the Clinic of Burns and Reconstruction Surgery. The hospital has also invested in the construction of the pavilion Q, where it runs a new PET/MR device and CT. The company acquired the devices also for the Children’s Hospital. This stems from a poll organised by ÈIANEWS.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 30.99
USD 1 = CZK 25.48
PX
972.31 -0.17%
DAX 11963.18 -0.13%
N100 964.48 %
DOW 20902.98 +0.21%
NASDAQ 5861.73 +0.39%
What's Up Prague #13 Monday March 13th (Malá Strana)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #13 (13.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.