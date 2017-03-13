Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Summary: Hospitals invest hundreds of millions of CZK

University Hospital Královské Vinohrady built the Comprehensive Oncology Centre and installed the second irradiator for CZK 140m in 2016. The hospital also renovated a CT device at the urgent reception and started the personalised medicine project. It will extend the outpatient care, offer more services in the field of imaging and laboratory methods in 2017. Hospital Èeské Budìjovice invested roughly CZK 40m in medical devices and CZK 170m in construction work in 2017. University Hospital Brno has recently completed the reconstruction of surgery rooms at the Surgery Clinic and the Clinic of Burns and Reconstruction Surgery. The hospital has also invested in the construction of the pavilion Q, where it runs a new PET/MR device and CT. The company acquired the devices also for the Children’s Hospital. This stems from a poll organised by ÈIANEWS.