Škoda Auto delivered 81,200 cars in February
Carmaker ŠKODA AUTO delivered its clients totally 81,200 vehicles in February 2017, up 3.1% y/y. The brand registered double digit growth e.g. in Central and Eastern Europe (up 12.9% and 13.3%, respectively), India (up 12.8%) and Israel (up 19.8%). ŠKODA AUTO’s board of directors member Werner Eichhorn has stated that the company estimates that the response to the upgraded Octavia model and the new Kodiaq will be positive. ŠKODA AUTO is debuting the new ŠKODA Kodiaq Sportline and Kodiaq Scout models, as well as the Octavia, Rapid and Citigo upgraded models at the Geneva Motor Show.
