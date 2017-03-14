Bang & Olufsen sells Czech division to Tymphany
Danish electronics manufacturer Bang & Olufsen is selling its Czech division to Hong Kong-based Tymphany Acoustic Technology. The transaction is expected to yield the company DKK 123m and accounting profit is estimated at DKK 33m. The transaction is scheduled to be completed in the coming months. Tymphany will continue to manufacture Bang & Olufsen products in the plant in Kopřivnice, Nový Jičín district. All employees will be transferred under Tymphany.
