Classified electronic information to be more protected
Prague, March 13 (CTK) - An amendment to the classificied information law, passed by the Czech government on Monday, is to enhance security of the sensitive information posted online, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) has said.
The legislation is to be approved by the Chamber of Deputies in a shortened procedure within a single reading and to take effect at the beginning of next year, Sobotka tweeted.
The legislation was presented by Sobotka and Jiri Lang, director of the National Security Office (NBU).
"It will enhance the security of sensitive information distributed in electronic form," Sobotka said.
The valid legislation only enables the use of administrative security clauses in the case of classified information in written or non-written form, the drafters said.
The proposed amendment is to also apply the procedures protecting information to the processing and transmission of classified information in electronic files or in a certified information system.
The changes are to take into account the ongoing implementation of e-government and to increase the protection of classified information.
"Through the described change, the whole life cycle of the classified information in electronic form will be documented. The conditions of administrative security will be observed as in the case of classified information in written or non-written form," the report on the bill said.
The classified electronic information is to be subjected to the rules demanding the marking of the data and registration of classified information.
Since the amendment "only develops the chance to use electronic instruments for the administration of documents," it includes the proposal that the lawmakers should pass it in the first reading.
