LN: Czech geographers have best international ranking
Prague, March 13 (CTK) - Geography at Charles University (UK) in Prague occupies the 88th place in the respected evaluation conducted by the QS World University Rankings by Subject, which is the best result of all Czech universities, daily Lidove noviny (LN) wrote on Monday.
Along with UK, the Czech Technical University (CVUT) is another Czech higher education institution with their disciplines ranked within the top 200, LN writes.
In all, 4,500 universities across the world are evaluated according to their academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper and the H-index, measuring both the productivity and impact of the published work of a scientist or scholar.
In all, the QS evaluated 46 disciplines in five broad subject areas: arts and humanities, engineering and technology, life sciences and medicine, natural sciences and social sciences and management.
The CVUT's civil engineering is another subject within the top 100.
The UK arts subject occupies the 139th place and the UK English subject the 146th place. Pharmacy and pharmacology occupies the 160th place, political science and international relations the 169th, history the 177th, physics and astronomy the 180th, mathematics the 173th, medicine the 184th, linguistics the 186th and media studies the 197th places in the QS rankings, LN writes.
The CVUT has five subjects within the top 200. Along with civil engineering (51-100th place), it is architecture (101-150), electrical engineering (151-200), physics and astronomy (151-200) and mechanical engineering (151-200), it adds.
In general, UK scored the best results in natural sciences, holding the 188th positions, roughly the same as the London King's College, Sheffield University or Warsaw and Valencia.
On the other hand, UK has the worst position in arts and humanities with the 347th place.
"Everyone laments at the rankings, expressing much criticism, often right, but still you look at them as you want to fare as best as possible," UK Prorector in charge of science Jan Konvalinka is quoted as saying.
In total, 19 disciplines from UK are among the top 500 in 2017, while there were only 15 of them a year ago, LN writes.
The second biggest university in the Czech Republic, Masaryk University in Brno, is represented with four subjects in the top 500. These are plant disciplines, linguistics, medicine and biology.
Technical University in Brno has three disciplines: engineering, electrical engineering and computer sciences, LN writes.
Palacky University in Olomouc was given a QS ranking among the top 500 twice, with its physics and medicine, but the University of Economics in Prague only once with the subject of economy, it adds.
When it comes to the comparison of sports schools, the Faculty of Physical Culture of Palacky University in Olomouc was ranked among the top 100-150 in a different, Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) evaluation, LN writes.
