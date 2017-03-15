Wednesday, 15 March 2017

ČSÚ: Optimism in construction grows in February

CIA News |
15 March 2017

Firms representing 37.2% of construction production in the Czech Republic predicted improvement of their economic situation in next six months to come in February 2017. Some 3.6% of companies predicted deterioration. The balance quantifying the difference between improvement/deterioration responses changed to 33.6 percentage points from 1.3 p.p. in January 2017. The balance in February 2016 totalled 9.4 p.p. This stems from the conjuncture survey by the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).