ČSÚ: Optimism in construction grows in February
Firms representing 37.2% of construction production in the Czech Republic predicted improvement of their economic situation in next six months to come in February 2017. Some 3.6% of companies predicted deterioration. The balance quantifying the difference between improvement/deterioration responses changed to 33.6 percentage points from 1.3 p.p. in January 2017. The balance in February 2016 totalled 9.4 p.p. This stems from the conjuncture survey by the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 30.86
USD 1 = CZK 25.42
PX
978.59 +0.07%
DAX 11988.79 -0.01%
N100 961.81 %
DOW 20837.37 -0.21%
NASDAQ 5856.82 -0.32%
