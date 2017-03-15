Wednesday, 15 March 2017

Škoda Auto's revenues grow 9.8% to EUR 13.7bn

CIA News |
Czech automaker ŠKODA AUTO recorded a growth I its revenues by 9.8% y/y to EUR 13.7bn. Its operating profit increased 30.9% to EUR 1.2bn. According to information provided by concern Volkswagen, the growth was caused by a positive mixture of the sales volume and offer and the cost optimisation. As ČINEWS informed earlier, automaker’s global sales increased 6.8% to 1,127,700 in 2016. The company will introduce a total of 11 model news in 2017.