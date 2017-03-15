Most Czechs say they cannot influence developments in state
Prague, March 14 (CTK) - Most Czechs believe that they cannot influence developments in the country and that politicians are uninterested in ordinary people's opinion, but the number of those who say they can influence events has slightly risen in the past year, the CVVM agency's public opinion poll has shown.
As many as 82 percent of Czechs believe that only few politicians are interested in people's opinions, and 14 percent believe that politicians are not interested in people's opinions at all, the poll showed.
In this field, people's positions have remained almost unchanged since the previous poll from February 2016.
Sixteen percent of Czechs believe that they have a chance of influencing developments on the national level, while 81 percent believe the opposite.
Thirty-seven percent of Czechs believe that people can see their justified demands met, the poll showed.
Two thirds of the respondents said they can openly comment on problems in society. One third voiced the opposite view.
A half of those polled said they believe they can influence developments in their town, while 47 percent said they can see no such chance.
Compared with February 2016, the number of those who believe that they can influence developments in their town has increased by 9 percent.
The number of those believing in their chance to push through justified demands has risen by 7 percent.
The chance to influence national developments and openly comment on problems in society has also been assessed more positively than a year ago.
"Apart from the chance to openly comment on problems in society, all the remaining items have received record positive assessments in the poll's history, i.e. since 1997," the CVVM said.
