Plane of future to dominate Czech pavilion at Astana Expo
Prague, March 14 (CTK) - The Czech pavilion at Expo 2017 in the Kazakh capital of Astana will be dominated by a concept of an electric-powered sports plane, Bohumil Bochnak, executive secretary of Arteo CZ which is in charge of the exhibition, said on Wednesday.
The Czech pavilion will have two storeys, each spreading on an area of 290 square metres. The main themes are lowering emissions and energy effectiveness.
The budget of Czech participation is 98.2 million crowns, a major part of which will be covered by the state budget.
The Czech pavilion is divided into two parts. The major exposition on the first storey will be devoted to unique inventions, technological solutions and state-of-art products of Czech development and production firms," Bochnak said.
In addition to the plane, visitors will see models of an electric powered bus applying the latest nanotechnology knowledge, a power plant generating energy liquidating common community wastes and a house which produces energy alone and checks its consumption.
Interactive exhibits on the theme of energy and energy industry will be part of the exhibition.
On the second storey, there will be the offices of the commissioner of Czech participation, a session room, a presentation hall and a restaurant.
The Czech Republic has taken part in all large world exhibitions in modern history.
Expo in Astana will be held from June 10 until September 10. More than 110 countries have confirmed participation in it.
