VSOZČ will invest CZK 100m
Water-management association Vodohospodářské sdružení obcí západních Čech (VSOZČ), the main shareholder and contractual partner of Vodárny a kanalizace Karlovy Vary (VODAKVA), will invest over CZK 100m from its own funds in the development and renovation of waterlines and sewer systems in 2017. It wants to win also CZK 702m from subsidies. The company will invest primarily in the extension of sewer systems in small municipalities. According to association chairman Josef Hora, VSOZČ completed new sewer systems in Děpoltovice, Mírová and Chyše in 2016. It will continue in the construction of sewer systems in Hory, DRažov, or Vrbice in 2017. It will also commence the construction of sewer systems in Abertamy, Nové Hamry, Štědrá, Květnová, Křivoklát, and Městečko.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 30.86
USD 1 = CZK 25.42
PX
978.59 +0.07%
DAX 11988.79 -0.01%
N100 961.81 %
DOW 20837.37 -0.21%
NASDAQ 5856.82 -0.32%
What's Up Prague #13 Monday March 13th (Malá Strana)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #13 (13.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.