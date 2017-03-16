Czech anti-Islamist activist posts protest at Berlin Chancellery
Berlin/Prague, March 15 (CTK) - Czech anti-Islamist activist Martin Konvicka posted a statement criticising the EU and Germany at the fence outside the German Chancellery in Berlin on Tuesday, he told CTK in a press release on Wednesday.
Along with the association 7Republika.cz, Konvicka has called a press conference in Prague for this afternoon at which he wants to inform the media on his protest.
At the photo, Konvicka has sent to journalists, he can be seen before the Chancellery building with a hammer in his hand.
He said Martin Luther was his model as he nailed his theses to a church in Wittenberg in 1517.
This morning, the statement was no longer on the fence. The video footage from the protest shows that Konvicka's conduct attracted the attention of the police from within the Chancellery compound.
However, the German media has not written about the protest.
Konvicka is an entomologist and science teacher at the University of South Bohemia. He was leader of the Bloc Against Islam, but he disbanded it last year. Later he established his own Martin Konvicka Initiative.
He faced criminal prosecution for fomenting hatred for Islam. He said "If we enter politics, we will win elections and we will grind you, Muslims, to make bone meal of you."
In another statement, Konvicka said "Concentration camps for Muslims will exist fortunately, not unfortunately. They have asked for this themselves."
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.03
USD 1 = CZK 25.43
PX
979.19 +0.06%
DAX 12009.87 +0.18%
N100 963.11 %
DOW 20950.10 +0.54%
NASDAQ 5900.05 +0.74%
What's Up Prague #13 Monday March 13th (Malá Strana)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #13 (13.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.