Thursday, 16 March 2017

Deloitte: CFOs estimate GDP growth between 1.5% and 2.5%

CIA News |
16 March 2017

More than half of chief financial officers (CFO) estimate GDP growth between 1.5% and 2.5% in 2017, according to a survey of CFO confidence in Central Europe conducted by Deloitte. There are still worries about low unemployment and lack of qualified employees. Up to 95% of the CFOs consider increased wages one of the highest expenses to impact their business-making. Some 28% of the respondents consider the business environment very uncertain.