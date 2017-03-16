Deloitte: CFOs estimate GDP growth between 1.5% and 2.5%
More than half of chief financial officers (CFO) estimate GDP growth between 1.5% and 2.5% in 2017, according to a survey of CFO confidence in Central Europe conducted by Deloitte. There are still worries about low unemployment and lack of qualified employees. Up to 95% of the CFOs consider increased wages one of the highest expenses to impact their business-making. Some 28% of the respondents consider the business environment very uncertain.
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.03
USD 1 = CZK 25.43
PX
979.19 +0.06%
DAX 12009.87 +0.18%
N100 963.11 %
DOW 20950.10 +0.54%
NASDAQ 5900.05 +0.74%
