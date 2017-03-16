Fortuna to take over Penta's Romanian lottery for EUR 47m
Fortuna Entertainment Group’s board of directors and supervisory board have approved the plan to take over Romanian betting and gambling companies from Fortbet Holdings, the majority owner of Fortuna and a subsidiary of the Penta Investment Group. The acquisition should total roughly EUR 47m. The transaction should be completed in the second quarter of 2017. Fortuna’s board of directors and supervisory board further approved funding for the takeover of the Hattrick Sports Group and refinancing of existing loans in the amount of roughly EUR 160m.
