Minister wants first woman to be promoted to general
Prague, March 15 (CTK) - Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky will propose the promotion of the first Czech woman to general, he said on Twitter on Wednesday, but he did not give any name.
"After a quarter of a century of the existence of the Czech army, it is high time for a woman to become part of the command," he said.
With 13 percent of women among soldiers, the Czech Republic is one of the countries with a rather high participation of women in the military.
Stropnicky's proposal must be approved by the government and then the president. The president promotes soldiers, police officers and firefighters to the rank of general twice a year, on Victory Day (May 8) and October 28, which marks the anniversary of the foundation of independent Czechoslovakia.
