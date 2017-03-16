PE3 completion among Unipetrol's strategic goals
On March 14, 2017, Unipetrol board of directors and supervisory board approved a document entitled The Unipetrol Group’s Strategy. It is based on six strategic ambitions between 2017 and 2021. Among other things, the company wants to strengthen human resources, build a retail of the future, improve and innovate itself, and look for other areas of business. Between 2017 and 2018, the company is planning an EBITDA LIFO at the level of CZK 19.7bn, total CAPEX at CZK 16.3bn, CZK 7.6bn for maintenance and regulatory expenses, a completion of the PE3 polyethylene unit, an increase of its retail market share to 20.7% by 2018, an average refinery utilisation rate of 87%, and systematic increases in dividends per share.
