Zeman invites re-elected Hungarian President Ader to Prague
Prague, March 15 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman has invited re-elected Hungarian President Janos Ader to Prague and he also congratulated him on defending his post, Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told CTK on Wednesday.
The Hungarian parliament elected Ader, 57, head of state on Monday, as expected.
In his telegram to Ader, Zeman wrote that he was pleased with excellent relations between the Czech Republic and Hungary and the successful development of their cooperation in the European Union (EU) and the Visegrad Four (V4) Group.
Along with the Czech Republic and Hungary, the V4 is also comprised of Poland and Slovakia.
"I am glad that the V4 has not become a discussion club only, but that it brings concrete results in the spheres of regional development, cohesion of the Central European region and coordination of joint positions," Zeman wrote.
He also invited Ader to the Czech Republic for a state visit.
Ader, who was re-elected president by MPs for the government parties, is considered a close collaborator of PM Viktor Orban. In 1988, they were both constituent members of the then opposition Fidesz, which is now the government movement. Ader basically supports its programme.
He is a co-author of the judiciary reform that provoked the EU bodies' fears for the Hungarian judiciary independence.
He also helped draft a change to the election system that the opposition criticised for being advantageous to Fidesz. However, Ader raised objections to some of Orban's controversial reforms.
