Saturday, 18 March 2017

ČSÚ: Export prices up y/y after 25 months

CIA News |
17 March 2017

Export prices in the Czech Republic gained 1.3% y/y in January 2017. The month-on-month index’s development was influenced primarily by higher prices of mineral fuels (up 18.1%, mainly due to coal and electricity). In the year-on-year comparison, export prices grew 1.5%, in the first growth in 25 months. Import prices gained 1.1% m/m in January, driven mainly by 5.6% increase in mineral fuel prices. Year-on-year, import prices gained 4.2% y/y and grew for the second consecutive month. Terms of trade grew to 100.2% m/m in the period. Annual terms of trade dropped to 97.4% and remained negative for the fourth consecutive month. This stems from the information from the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).