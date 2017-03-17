Bombardier Transportation CZ to expand plant thanks to contracts
Bombardier Transportation Czech Republic will manufacture the gross shells for 52 BOMBARDIER SPACIUM EMU wagons and 40 Double-Deck BOMBARDIER OMNEO wagons. The wagons will be used in France, business director Tomáš Holý has confirmed. He has added that as the mother company has won several major tenders, the production plant in Èeská Lípa will be expanded in the next two to three years. The plant’s production capacity is filled until 2020.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.09
USD 1 = CZK 25.15
PX
980.79 0.00%
DAX 12095.24 +0.10%
N100 973.14 %
DOW 20914.62 -0.10%
NASDAQ 5901.00 0.00%
What's Up Prague #13 Monday March 13th (Malá Strana)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #13 (13.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.