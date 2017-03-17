Saturday, 18 March 2017

Bombardier Transportation CZ to expand plant thanks to contracts

CIA News |
17 March 2017

Bombardier Transportation Czech Republic will manufacture the gross shells for 52 BOMBARDIER SPACIUM EMU wagons and 40 Double-Deck BOMBARDIER OMNEO wagons. The wagons will be used in France, business director Tomáš Holý has confirmed. He has added that as the mother company has won several major tenders, the production plant in Èeská Lípa will be expanded in the next two to three years. The plant’s production capacity is filled until 2020.