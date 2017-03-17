Saturday, 18 March 2017

Czech town to host world's largest poker tournament

ČTK |
17 March 2017

Prague, March 16 (CTK) - The poker casino in Rozvadov, west Bohemia, will host the largest poker tournament outside Las Vegas this autumn, daily Hospodarske noviny (HN) wrote on Thursday, adding that organisers expect more than 20,000 guests to arrive.

Form October 19 to November 10, they will play for 600 million crowns, HN writes.

In addition to top professional poker players, such as American Phil Ivey, former tennis player Boris Becker is also to arrive.

The tournament will be part of the World Series of Poker.

"The participants will play for about 300 million crowns in the major tournament and the winner will gain about 100 million," Leon Tsoukernik, owner of the Rozvadov casino, told HN.

He bought the licence for the tournament for dozens of millions of crowns, beating a Berlin casino.

In preparation for the massive arrivals, Tsoukernik is extending his King's casino and building a new five star hotel for about 500 million crowns, HN writes.

