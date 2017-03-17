Environment Ministry to pay CZK 3.4 billion for boiler subsidies
Prague, March 16 (CTK) - Czechs can again draw subsidies for environmentally friendly boilers using biomass of 3.4 billion crown in total, that is maximally 127,500 crowns per boiler, which would cover up to 80 percent of its price, Environment Minister Richard Brabec (ANO) told reporters on Thursday.
Up to 35,000 boilers are supposed to be replaced, he added.
This time, the state decided that this form of support would not go to coal-heated boilers and those fuelled manually. The subsidies will still be earmarked for combined boilers using coal and biomass or boilers for biomass only, heat pumps and gas condensing boilers.
In combination with the New Green Savings programme, the total support will amount to 147,500 crowns per household, while the regions may allocate further subsidies.
Three calls are planned within the programme by 2020. The state plans to release subsidies of nine billion crowns in total.
The Environment Ministry has received more than 30,000 applications in the first wave, 24,390 of which have been approved and 13,682 of them have been cleared.
Three billion crowns were allocated, mainly to combined boilers, in the first wave that was launched in the summer of 2015.
Brabec said he had expected a better marketing of gasworks operators during the first wave. There are some 300,000 unused gas connections in the Czech Republic, he added.
Money from the programme would no longer go to "micro" energy-saving measures, such as better roof and lofts insulation. However, people can draw subsidies for similar measures within the New Green Savings programme.
New calls for the regions should be put up as of March 31. Calls for citizens will be launched by the end of October at the latest, Brabec said.
