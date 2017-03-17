Two Czechs detained in Rhodes on suspicion of drug deals
Prague/Athens, March 16 (CTK) - The Greek police have detained two long-standing Czech residents in Rhodes on suspicion of drug production and trafficking, Czech Prima TV reported on Thursday, and the Foreign Ministry confirmed the information.
Prima TV said the suspects are a man, 44, and a woman, 38.
The ministry said the two face the charges of growing and possessing cannabis and tobacco and sending both abroad.
The woman reportedly attracted the police's attention by repeatedly posting strangely stinking parcels at a local post office.
The consignments went to several European countries and also to Australia, Prima TV said.
"According to our information, a Czech female citizen was detained while dispatching six parcels with cannabis. Subsequently, further dozens of kilograms of cannabis and tobacco were found in the couple's dwelling," the ministry's spokeswoman Irena Valentova told Prima TV.
Prima TV received information about the case directly from the detained man by phone. The man asserted that he has nothing to do with the drugs.
Both he and the woman have been taken into custody.
